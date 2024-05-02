Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar Women District Chess Championship was held at Knights of Chess, Ranjit Avenue, where students from various schools and institutions participated in different categories. Anuradha won the first position, Harleen Kaur finished second and Divya secured the fourth spot. All of them are students of Knights of Chess Academy. They have been selected for the state championships scheduled to be held in Mohali on May 11 and 12.

Prabhakar Sen Sec School

Kumari Deeksha of Class VIII of Prabhakar Sen Sec School has obtained the 10th position in the merit list by scoring 590/600 marks. Around 33 per cent students of this class scored 90 per cent and above. Rest of the students scored first division. In the results of Class XII, Kumari Jashandeep (humanities stream) stood first in the school by scoring 95 per cent marks. Harmeet Singh, who stood second in the school, scored 93 per cent marks in the science stream. Epshita and Shivam (science) and Manpreet Kaur (commerce) scored 91 per cent marks.

Bhagat Puran Singh Adarsh School

In the results for classes VIII and XII, declared on April 30, the students of Bhagat Puran Singh Adarsh School, Manawala, performed well as they secured merit positions in the district and state level. Class VIII students Khushpreet Kaur scored 98.3 per cent and secured the 10th position on the merit list and Prabhdeep Kaur scored 98.1 per cent to secure the 11th position. In Class XII, science stream students Adhya Vinayak scored 96 per cent and Jashanpreet Kaur scored 95.6 per cent. As many as 41 female students from the school, run by Pingalwara Society, took the PSEB Class XII exams and 56 appeared in Class VIII Boards.

Spring Dale Senior School

To highlight the crucial role that the support staff plays in managing the day-to-day functions of the school smoothly, the management, staff and students of Spring Dale Senior School celebrated Labour Day on the school premises. The helping staff of the school was given the due appreciation for the services rendered by them. In his message, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school makes relentless efforts to educate the students about the dignity of labour and the indispensable role of the helping staff. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma appreciated the efforts by the support staff towards the upkeep of the school infrastructure.

Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School

Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School celebrated Labour Day to acknowledge the efforts of the working community. Principal Neetu Sharma, along with sub-staff, held a special assembly on April 30, wherein she briefed the students about the significance of the day. She urged them to develop a more compassionate attitude towards the working class and appreciate and respect their contributions. President of the school Balbir Bajaj admired the hard work put in by the community and wished them a prosperous future.

DAV College

Samridhi Aggarwal, a Semester I student of BSc (IT), DAV College, secured the second position in the district, by scoring 7.89 SGPA in university exams. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta and faculty members applauded the hard work and efforts of the Computer Department. The principal said, “This success is due to the dedication of the students and the support and drive of our wonderful teachers. I would like to congratulate the student and wish her luck for future endeavours.” Vikram Sharma, head, Post-Graduation Department of Computer Science and IT, expressed his delight with Samridhi’s performance.

Khalsa College

The Eco Club, Khalsa College, Amritsar, in collaboration with the Zoological Society of PG Department of Zoology and Rotaract Club organised a one-day workshop on “Skill Development for Healthy Environment”. The workshop was organised under the ‘Environment Education Programme’ by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change and Nodal Agency Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh. The workshop was organised to create awareness among students about the importance of skill development courses to help make the environment clean and green. About 100 students of BSc (medical), MSc (zoology), MSc (botany), BA (social science) and MA (Fine Arts) participated in the workshop. Principal Mehal Singh addressed the participants and discussed the importance of skill development courses such as beekeeping and vermicomposting. Dr Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, Agriculture Information Officer, Farmer Training Centre (Khalsa College), provided hands-on training on beekeeping and discussed the procedure and applications of vermicomposting.

Punjab Children Academy

In the one-day zone-level sports competition (girls) of the CISCE-affiliated schools held in Tarn Taran on Wednesday, students of the local Punjab Children Academy (PCA) were declared winners in the U-14 and U-19 category. Principal Sandhya Khanna and Harmanpreet Singh, director, awarded the winning teams with mementos. Harmanpreet Singh said teams from 20 schools with 300 players participated in the tournament in U-14, U-17 and U-19 age groups.

