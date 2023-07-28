Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, July 27

Having seen glorious days and men, the bazaar near Darshani Deodhi on the way from Guru Ke Mehal to Darbar Sahib is presently struggling to breathe as the ugly black cables have surrounded it from all sides. The beauty of whatever little part of the historical Mai Bazaar that has survived the onslaught on historical buildings by the Galliara Project is presently at the mercy of private internet, telecom and cable network providers as thousands of black cables put up by them cover everything.

Similar is the case at the nearby famous Chura Bazaar, famous for its churas (bangles worn by brides on day of marriage). Here too, electricity and streetlight poles and even the walls of the buildings support hundreds of illegal cables put up by private companies without seeking permission, either from the Municipal Corporation or the owners of the buildings.

During the days of Guru Ramdas when the holy city was founded, the space from Darshani Deodhi to Darbar Sahib had no residential buildings. It is said that whosoever came from Guru Ke Mehal side (the residence of Gurus) would have the first glimpse of the Golden Temple as they reached the Darshani Deodhi.

“The bazaar and the Darshani Deodhi have great historical importance. It is still a tourist attraction because of its markets. But the black cables hanging everywhere dampen the enthusiasm of the visitors,” said Sakattar Singh, a local resident.

As per historical records, the structure of the deodhi was built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh. It is also stated that Maharaja Ranjit Singh named the bazaar after Mai Sewan, wife of a military commander Fateh Singh Kaaliawaala. Mai Sewan was known for her dedicated service at the Darbar Sahib and was one of the most respected figures among the locals.