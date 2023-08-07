Knotty Affair: Cables ruin look of shops in UT market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 6

The misuse of electricity and street light poles by Internet companies, telecom and cable service providers has ruined the look of the facade of shops in the UT market opposite Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here.

Shopkeepers have spent handsome amount on facades and display boards. The mesh of black cables in front of shops has ruined the view. No permission has been taken from the Municipal Corporation or the PSPCL authorities for installing cables.

“It is one of the few market areas in the city which has ample parking space. The otherwise good looking place to hang out is blemished by the black cables everywhere,” said a resident Sultan Singh.

“If there is a rule for the size of the display board to be hung outside shops, there must be norm to check defacement caused by private companies that install cables,” said another resident Mandeep Singh.

The residents said all wires could be laid underground in teh market. A shopkeeper said, “Everyone tries to get a beautiful and unique facade constructed. It’s a kind of signature. However, I feel that all our efforts have gone in vain as black cables cover everything.”

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU