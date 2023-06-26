Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, June 25

Local residents often take around their relatives and friends visiting from other cities to vendors selling jalebis along the road opposite BBK DAV College for Women to Joshi Colony and boast about how famous these sweet shops are. They would certainly feel embarrassed if the guests point out the cobwebs of wires hanging loosely over the pavements.

Cobwebs of internet, telecom and cable wires outside shops on the road are equally irksome for both shopkeepers and visitors who go to eateries along the stretch.

Thanks to the presence of a large number of jalebi-makers along this road, some even refer it as a ‘jalebi wali road’. The eateries here are famous for its tasty foods such as jalebis, kulchas and other sweets. Owing to its proximity to a girls’ college, it is also a hub of shops selling women’s clothing and accessories.

“People have constructed shops with beautiful facades to attract tourists. Keeping in view the arrival of tourists, some café shops have also been opened here. But the view of the road, especially due to cobwebs of wires, is not pleasing to the eyes,” said Ramesh Kumar, a shopkeeper.

Residents say misuse of electricity and street light poles by cable operators should be checked. “It is not only wires, some have also tied their boxes and other devices to these poles. Moreover, these cables have been tied in a very shabby manner,” said another shopkeeper.

While officials of the municipal corporation officials claim that they would initiate action to remove these wires by issuing notices to the violators, residents say even power corporation and street light wing of the MC should be asked to fix their wires properly.