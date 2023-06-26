 Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents : The Tribune India

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Owners of commercial buildings in Joshi Colony near the Lawrence Road are perturbed over the dangling wires in Amritsar. Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, June 25

Local residents often take around their relatives and friends visiting from other cities to vendors selling jalebis along the road opposite BBK DAV College for Women to Joshi Colony and boast about how famous these sweet shops are. They would certainly feel embarrassed if the guests point out the cobwebs of wires hanging loosely over the pavements.

Cobwebs of internet, telecom and cable wires outside shops on the road are equally irksome for both shopkeepers and visitors who go to eateries along the stretch.

Thanks to the presence of a large number of jalebi-makers along this road, some even refer it as a ‘jalebi wali road’. The eateries here are famous for its tasty foods such as jalebis, kulchas and other sweets. Owing to its proximity to a girls’ college, it is also a hub of shops selling women’s clothing and accessories.

“People have constructed shops with beautiful facades to attract tourists. Keeping in view the arrival of tourists, some café shops have also been opened here. But the view of the road, especially due to cobwebs of wires, is not pleasing to the eyes,” said Ramesh Kumar, a shopkeeper.

Residents say misuse of electricity and street light poles by cable operators should be checked. “It is not only wires, some have also tied their boxes and other devices to these poles. Moreover, these cables have been tied in a very shabby manner,” said another shopkeeper.

While officials of the municipal corporation officials claim that they would initiate action to remove these wires by issuing notices to the violators, residents say even power corporation and street light wing of the MC should be asked to fix their wires properly.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

4
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

5
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

6
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

7
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

8
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

9
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

10
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: President Biden

US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts

Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent

S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent

The GDP growth forecast for the current and the next fiscal ...

Bihar: NIA arrests 4th accused in CPI (Maoist) terror funding case

NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar

Says the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts f...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Pensioners protest, demand development tax withdrawn

Jaura village cross-firing: Search op on to nab remaining members of robbers’ gang

Italy resident beaten up; investigation on

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching live wire

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

Enrolment for lawyers’ welfare scheme from July

1,500 cab drivers seek easy loan for EV switch

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Cable mess: With rains around, hanging wires raise safety concerns at Mai Hiran Gate in Jalandhar

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin