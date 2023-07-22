Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 21

The mesh of cables created by private internet companies, telecom services and cable television network providers in Shimla market in Putlighar area is so dense that anything thrown from the roof is most likely to get entangled in the cobweb of wires over the streets.

A highly dense commercial area, famous for women’s Punjabi suits, the market has narrow streets. One of the busiest markets in the city, it is visited by thousands of people daily. The shopkeepers stated that in case of a fire accident, it would not be possible for the fire tenders to even enter the market.

They complained that the cables of private companies along with those put up by the power corporation are a lethal combination as an electric short-circuit can occur anytime.

While roaming in the area, one can easily spot loose dangling wires at various locations. “Everyone requires the services of these companies and they are being paid for by the people. But the employees of these companies seldom care about the inconvenience they are causing to the people by using every pole and every wall for tying cables,” said a shopkeeper Amanpreet Singh.

The shopkeepers demanded that the Municipal Corporation should take action and ask all the private companies to put their cables in a duct. “Preferably, all cables should be laid underground. Even the power corporation should use underground cables as these are safe,” said another resident.

The misuse of electricity poles and streetlight poles in the area can be gauged from the fact that each one of these supports hundreds of cables belonging to private companies. “Such is the maze of cables that in case of a technical snag, it is difficult to find the right wire,” said another shopkeeper Sumit Kumar.

#Shimla