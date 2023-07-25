Knotty affair: Himmat Singh Avenue where wires can get entangled in passing vehicles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 24

The misuse of electricity and streetlight poles in Himmat Singh Avenue here on Majitha road is causing inconvenience to the commuters. While private internet companies, telecom service providers and cable television network providers have mostly used electricity poles to tie their cables, they have not cared to tie these high enough to prevent any inconvenience to the commuters.

“These cables have been tied too low which is the reason why they often get entangled in vehicles. While the electricity cables are tied at the top end of the poles, the cables of private companies are tied at a low height,” said Sandeep Singh, a local resident.

An unplanned locality, Himmat Singh Avenue has narrow streets where electricity poles are installed on sides. The hundreds of black cables tied to each of these poles are also an eyesore as they distort the beauty of the skyline.

The residents stated that private companies should not be allowed to use public infrastructure. They stated that the Municipal Corporation does not allow an illegal rehri but has turned a blind eye towards the illegal use of public infrastructure by big private companies.

The residents demanded that the MC should ask all these companies to seek permission from it for laying underground cables. “The MC should also ask the power corporation to lay the transmission wires underground as these would increase the beauty of the city,” said another resident, Balkaran Singh.

According to the residents, private companies are generating huge revenue in lieu of the services they provide to the people and can easily spend some money to lay their cables underground and help in making the city beautiful.