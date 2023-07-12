Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, July 11

Dangling mesh of cables of private internet companies, telecom service providers and Cable television network operators in residential areas tied to electricity and street light poles in New Golden Avenue in Mall Mandi area are a nuisance for local residents.

The residents complain that utility poles have been installed close to the walls of their houses, which can be a potential threat to them. “As if the mess created by electricity transmission cables and street light connections was not enough, private companies have tied hundreds of cables to almost all the poles,” said Shruti Walia, a resident. She said the dangling cables were too close to houses posing a threat to lives.

Private companies are blatantly misusing the infrastructure of the power corporation and the municipal corporation. Residents moan the dangling cables give an ugly look the area, besides causing inconvenience to commuters.

Sukhpal Singh, another resident, said, “None of the private companies has used any smart ways to lay their cables underground. It seems that these cables have been put up in an unprofessional way without giving any no regard to safety, the aesthetics of the area and the inconvenience they would cause to people. The operators have not even cared to cut the cables not in use. Instead, these have been left loose alongside the poles.”

Residents say the private firms should not be allowed to use poles of PSPCL and the civic body. They say underground cables are considered more safe and putting cables underground would help in maintaining the facades of residential and commercial areas.