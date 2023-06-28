 Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look : The Tribune India

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Cobwebs of cables at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar in Amritsar on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, June 27

The misuse of electricity poles by private companies providing the Internet, cable network and telecom services in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar near Khalsa College here are distorting the beauty of the skyline. Residents complain that cobwebs of cable wires dangling from the utility poles are an eyesore.

“Whenever someone builds a house, the architect pays special attention to the design of the façade. Though a huge amount is spent on creating these designs, one cannot click a picture of the façade of his dream house

as these cobwebs are a sort of blot,” said Chander Parkash, a resident.

Residents say that private internet, telecom and cable providers should be asked to put their cables in a duct or preferably lay them underground so that the mess created by them is cleared.

The residents of the locality complain that a shabby-looking room at the entrance to the street which houses the electricity transformer should also be relocated as it has become a cause of inconvenience for people. The roof of the transfer room too is used by private companies to tie their cables.

They say that no communication cables should be allowed on the electricity poles. “Ideally, the municipal corporation should ask these communication companies to ensure that their cables do not affect the aesthetics of the area in any way or do not cause any inconvenience to the public,” said Balkar Singh, another resident.

Some municipal corporation officials have already stated that they are planning to write to these companies to seek permission from the department before laying any cable, residents hope that action would be initiated soon. At present, the MC seems to have no policy regarding laying cables by private companies as a result of which they are using every tree or utility pole for the same. The residents suggested that the Local Bodies Department should also set rules.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

2
Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

3
Patiala

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

4
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

5
World

‘Unacceptable’: White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities’ rights

6
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

7
Nation

If one family can't run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

8
Pollywood

Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem 'main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha'

9
Patiala

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

10
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

It’s pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

Officials raid shops, seize 435-kg plastic in Tarn Taran

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain

Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

Woman, paramour held for husband's murder

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp