Knotty affair: Power poles misused by cable companies in New Mohini Park in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 12

The residents of New Mohini Park are a harried lot as the dangling cobwebs of cable wires in the area are not only an eyesore but also a reason for inconvenience to commuters. The thick mesh of cables put up by Internet companies, telecom service and cable network providers interwoven with electricity and streetlight wires can be seen covering most of the skyline in the area.

The residents said, “Bundles of cables have been left hanging on these poles by private companies so that they can use these if they have to give new connections. On the stretch of road connecting Kot Khalsa to 22 No. Fatak passing through the area, one can spot hundreds of electricity and streetlight poles which are being used by private companies to tie their cables.”

Manpreet Singh, a local resident, said, “Such is the situation here that the light from bulbs on street poles hardly reaches the ground as it is refracted by a large number of cables put up.”

He said the local administration must order all private companies to stop the misuse of its poles.

The residents said a large number of cables outside their houses marred the beauty of the area. They said private companies should not be allowed to use the public infrastructure so blatantly.

According to residents, cables were unsafe as these were too close to houses. A child playing in the balcony could anytime come in contact with the wires accidentally. A visit to the area also revealed that old poles once used by the BSNL for providing landline phone connections too were being used by private companies.