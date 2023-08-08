Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 7

When it comes to laying cables mindlessly to distort the beauty of the city’s skyline, private companies have a completely free hand even in posh localities. The presence of hundreds of black cables hanging from street light and electricity poles in the Kabir Park area is a testimony to this privilege enjoyed by private Internet firms and telecom and cable network operators.

The residents stated that these black cables were an eyesore and an indication of the administrative lethargy because of which the problem had remained unchecked. “If one is a little conscious, it would be noticeable that the number of cables on each of the poles is increasing,” said Joginder Singh, a local resident. He said, “The poles are public property and owned by the power corporation and municipal corporation. The residents cannot even object to their misuse by private companies.”

The residents stated that the local authorities should wake up to the problem and take steps to clean the mess created by private companies.

Another resident Satnam Singh said, “During the kite flying season, synthetic thread used by children gets entangled in these wires while the other end keeps hanging loose. It causes many accidents as the synthetic thread can leave deep skin cuts.” He said the safety of commuters on roads was more important than the business of private companies which had no regard for rights of common residents.

The Kabir Park area in the vicinity of Guru Nanak Dev University is predominantly inhabited by former and serving employees. Even a large number of paying guest (PG) facilities have come up in the area to cater to the growing demands of students.