Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, July 30

The markets in the periphery of Galliara area at the backside of Golden Temple have been historically relevant through the times and have gained heritage status. Yet in modern times, these markets exist only in name and their beauty has further been marred by the apathy of government agencies.

One such example is Kathiya Wala Bazaar, which was located in the backdrop of Akal Takht. The market was started in the early 17th century after Guru Hargobind Sahib had passed an edict (hukumnama) to bring only horses and weapons as offerings. The market that had once been famous for selling weapons and leather goods has not only fallen prey to the 21st century but also the carelessly wound mesh of wires that greet visitors, often dangerously. One of the busiest markets in the walled city, near the Golden Temple complex, Kathiya Wala Bazaar today has shops of hardware, sanitary ware and other material.

Originally located in an area of 400 square feet, today the bazaar has semi-residential complexes and shops. Over the years, the narrowed lanes of the market have become further dingy with complicated loops of telephone, electric and internet wires and transformers hanging so low that they almost block the passage of visitors. Majority of the famous old bazaars of Amritsar’s walled city have turned into a wired maze. While the locals have become used to the mess, the visitors, especially tourists who visit these places, get a rude shock as the dangling electric wires and haphazardly placed poles greet them while making their way through the narrow lanes of walled city.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs