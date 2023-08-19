Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

Loose and naked wires in the walled city, especially near the old commercial markets around the Jallianwala Bagh and Golden Temple periphery, continue to be a threat for shopkeepers and residents of the area. The threat becomes lethal with the advent of the rainy season because of sparks in the wires, risking a fire hazard.

These wires can be seen tangled, hung loosely, often falling on shops and houses. The Municipal Corporation as well as the Power Corporation authorities seem to be in deep slumber as people tend to adjust their lives around these tangled wires.

Raising concern over the issue, local vendors and shopkeepers have complained to the authorities about the hazard that these wires pose. Several attempts to streamline the juxtaposed wires, including electricity, broadband and telephone cables have failed to provide any solution as the wired mess continues. Vishal Kumar, a fruit vendor, said, “This is a problem, I try not to stand near the tangled wires. Only God knows when a spark can take place. The basic precautions must be taken.” Loose and naked wires pose a threat to the tourists as well others visiting the Heritage Street and Jallianwalla Bagh.

