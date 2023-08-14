Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 13

The cobwebs of cables — mostly of which are put up by private internet companies, telecom service providers and cable television network operators — are not only an eyesore, but are also causing damage to streetlight and electricity poles in Avtar Avenue behind Medical Enclave.

Engineer Amarjit Singh Bhatia, a resident of the area, said, “I have brought the issue to the notice of almost every official, including the Sub-Divisional Officer, the Executive Engineer, the Superintending Engineer and even the Commissioner of the municipal corporation. But no one seems to be interested in addressing the issue.”

Bhatia fears the tilted electricity pole in his locality, which is overburdened by hundreds of cables of private companies, would collapse some day and cause a tragedy.

Though private companies are misusing the infrastructure put up by the municipal corporation and the power corporation, both departments are yet to wake up to the problem and take action against them.

Sukhmeet Singh, another resident, said, “A large number of electricity and streetlight poles have started to tilt. These are a clear indication of the indifferent attitude of the officials concerned towards the safety of the general public.” Sukhmeet Singh said apart from action against the private companies, the power corporation too needs to overhaul its electricity transmission system.

A large number of black cables tied to almost every pole in the area, some of which are dangling low, are a problem for heavy vehicles. Residents say that at least private companies should be asked to fix their cables in a proper manner so that these do not pose a threat to commuters.