Krishi Vigyan Kendra meeting reviews progress made to give agriculture, allied activities a boost

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 20

The 5th Scientific Advisory Committee of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh, Tarn Taran (affiliated to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University), was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director, Extension Education, Dr RS Grewal from the Directorate of Livestock Farms from GADVASU, Ludhiana and other officials from the allied departments, including animal husbandry, Soil and Water Conservation, besides progressive farmers of the district were present at the meeting to give their suggestions for the better working of KVK.

Dr Inderjeet Singh suggested that the livestock sector can play an important role in doubling farmers’ income. He said livestock as well as fisheries ventures along with integrated farming system are contributing more to boost the income of farmers. He added that diversification of the existing cropping system in the district with fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, flower production and alternate crops such as oilseeds, pulses and root crops can bring better returns to the farmers as well as meeting the targets of diversification. The VC also stressed on educating farmers for the better management of crop residue through its feeding to the livestock.

Dr Balwinder Kumar, Associate Director, KVK, presented the action taken report of the previous meeting as well as progress report of the previous year.