Kuldeep Dhaliwal assures residents of shifting garbage dump

Amritsar, May 11

Criticising the SAD-BJP regime for the contracts signed by it with the solid waste management firm, AAP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, who is also a Cabinet Minister, has said the government will investigate how they granted contract for 25 years to the firm.

Residents of Ranjit Avenue area have been regularly demanding the relocation of the garbage dump near Amrit Anand Park at Ranjit Avenue. Despite making efforts, the firm is reluctant to shift the dump. On Friday, AAP candidate Kuldeep Dhaliwal visited the spot and asked the workers of the private firm to remove the garbage heaps from the site. Dhaliwal assured the residents of action against the firm and also raised a question over the contract signed between the MC and the firm.

“I have been getting regular complaints regarding the garbage dump at Ranjit Avenue. We will remove the dump and address the issue of garbage in the city,” said Dhaliwal.

He also targeted Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla for not providing any solution to the Tung Dhab drain. “He is a two-time MP from Amritsar. The toxic Tung Dhab drain has been flowing in front of his residence, but he failed to address the issue. AAP has decided to address the issue of sanitation on priority,” he added.

