Kuldeep Dhaliwal gives Rs 5.5 lakh for raising dispensary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

Reaffirming the Punjab government’s focus on developing and upgrading education and health infrastructure in the state, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday gave away Rs 5.5 lakh to the management committee of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Kalianwala Khuh, from his discretionary fund.

He said the dispensary of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Gurdwara Singh Sabha, was treating people free of cost and the doctors in this dispensary were serving people without any fee.

Dhaliwal said Guru Ghars or religious institutions in the district and in Ajnala constituency would be developed further to help and facilitate devotees in not just one way but also increase their community outreach activities. On the occasion, he congratulated the devotees on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

A day before, Dhaliwal inaugurated road works of up to Rs 1 crore in Ajnala constituency. Roads will be built in seven villages of Ajnala and it has been a long-pending demand of people from border areas.

#Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal