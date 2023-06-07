Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has demanded the Central Government’s intervention on the issue of 700 students, who were trapped in an immigration fraud in Canada and are facing deportation. Dhaliwal, in a letter written to the Minister of External Affairs, demanded that they should not be deported to India. Rather they should be given work permits considering their visas.

He said the Punjab Government had written to the Union Government seeking strict action against the rogue travel agent, who had cheated so many students.

“I also urge the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cooperate with us in this case so that the travel agent can be severely punished for this cheating,” he stated in the letter written to the Union Minister. “I have also sought time to meet him so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the Central Government personally,” said Dhaliwal.

He said the laws of the country should be strict so that incidents of human trafficking could be checked. Dhaliwal appealed to the state people that before going to any country or sending their child overseas, the details of the college where the candidate would be enrolled and the record of the travel agent, who would be putting the case, must be checked.

In response to a question, Dhaliwal said the hearing on the case of the youth sentenced to death in Indonesia would start again from June 26 and it is hoped that the youth would be acquitted in the case. He said that the Ministry of External Affairs had on Monday informed the state government that they were raising this case with the Indonesian Government.

Urges Amit Shah to cooperate with them