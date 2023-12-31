Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visits martyr’s family in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed grief with the family of Army jawan Shamsher Singh, who was martyred while on duty in Siachan Glacier a day before yesterday. Offering floral tributes to the martyr, he said the martyrs are the pride of the nation. He said in his death, the martyr’s family and the village had suffered a great loss. He sacrificed his life to protect the country’s borders.

Dhaliwal announced that the Punjab Government would build a memorial in the village in memory of Shaheed Shamsher Singh.

He assured the family of all possible assistance from the Punjab Chief Minister and also expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the Chief Minister. He said the government would financially help the family, but it was also the duty of the local residents to show due respect to the families of the martyrs.

