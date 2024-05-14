Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency and Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walked up to the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori on foot from his party’s office in Ranjit Avenue to submit nomination papers.

He was accompanied by MLAs of Amritsar constituencies, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Dr Ajay Gupta, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Jaswinder Singh Ramdas and Jeevanjot Kaur.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhaliwal said, “Other parties may use money and other means to gather people, but AAP is party of the common people. This election is being contested by our workers. The contest is one-sided affair and its outcome will be in our favour.”

“This election would be a battle to safeguard the Constitution of India. If the BJP comes to power again, it would alter our Constitution,” he said.

Others present on the occasion, included Iqbal Singh Bhullar, Lok Sabha in-charge, Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust, Jaspreet Singh, Chairman, Planning Board, Mukhwinder Singh Virdi, district secretary, Kunal Dhawan, youth wing state vice president, and a large number of party workers.

