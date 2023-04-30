Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

The result of the JEE (Main) Session 2 was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. The news brought cheer to students from the district, who managed to bag merit positions.

Of the 43 candidates who managed to get 100 percentile across the country this year, Kunal Manhas has scored 99.98 percentile in the JEE Main Session 2 to emerge as the district topper. Kunal, who had earlier scored 99.71 percentile in the JEE (MAIN) Session 1, wants to become a software engineer.

Kunal’s AIR is 300. Rehaan Goenka with a percentile of 99.82 was another top scorer and second in the district. His All-India Rank is 2104. Raveesh Gulati from FITJEE bagged the third position in the district by scoring 99.75 percentile.

Rehaan Goenka ( 99.82 %)

The exam was conducted in the first week of April and the JEE-Advanced exam will be conducted in the months of June-July. The JEE (Main) is conducted in two sessions. While JEE Advanced is only for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other centre-aided engineering colleges in India. Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.

He wants to become a software engineer, so he will now be taking the JEE Advance. He is interested in taking admission in IIT Mumbai and Delhi. His favourite subject is maths and likes to unwind by listening to music or playing cricket. His father Shalinder Singh runs a shop and mother Sujata Rani is a homemaker.

Raveesh Gulati (99.75 %)

Rehaan Goenka, a student of Spring Dale School, will also be taking JEE Advance. Other students from Spring Dale School, who scored big in JEE Main Session 2 include Amitoj Miglani with 99.48 percentile and Tanisha with 99.11 percentile, Ruhan Khanna scored 98, Prajeet Singh 97.96 and Kavisha 96.21 percentile. Around 9.4 lakh students appeared in this exam all over the country.

Speaking at Raveesh’s success, Indresh Kiraula, Centre Head, FIITJEE (Amritsar Centre), said, “A total of four students scored more than 99 percentile. Seven students scored more than 98 percentile, 11 students scored more than 97 percentile and total 18 students scored above 90 percentile from FIITJEE Amritsar centre.”