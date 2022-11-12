Kunwar supporters continue stir against recarpeting work

Amritsar, November 11
The ongoing protest against the re-carpeting work of the Bhagat Kabir Marg in the Amritsar North Assembly segment has pitted MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap and the city Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who also come from the same area, against one another.
The protest by the supporter of MLA Kunwar entered the second day on Friday. They have stalled the recarpeting work and claimed that the road, which was in good condition, was unnecessarily being repaired, causing loss to the state exchequer.
Supporters of Kunwar alleged that despite requests to the MC to repair battered roads in the areas such as Vijay Nagar, Gopalpura, Faizpura and others, the MC citing inadequate funds shelved these proposals.
Notably, Rintu had inaugurated the recarpeting of the road about five days back. Kumar Saurabh Raj, MC Commissioner, had incorporated this work in the project of road repair, for which a tender of Rs 46 crore was approved.
