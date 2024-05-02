Lab technician held for smuggling opium into jail

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 1

The Amritsar Central Jail authorities have arrested a lab technician identified as Jasdeep Singh and recovered 149 gm of opium along with Rs 8,400 “drug money” and a fake ID of the Jail Department. The police also recovered two touch phones from his possession.

He was arrested by the jail staff during checking when they found four packets containing 149 gm of opium. The contraband was hidden in the turban and shoe soles by him.

A jail official wishing not to be named confirmed his arrest. He said after seizure of opium, the jail authorities searched his bike from which they recovered Rs 8,400 “drug money”, besides a fake ID of the Jail Department. His two mobile phones were also confiscated for further investigation to establish his links with jail inmates.

Following a complaint by Sahib Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Jail, the Islamabad police station registered a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act against Jasdeep Singh. His preliminary questioning led to the nomination of another jail inmate identified as Avtar Singh in the case.

Jasdeep was handed over to the police by the jail authorities for further interrogation. The police said Jasdeep was associated with NALCO. He used to visit jail twice a week for collecting samples, testing and delivering medication of inmates suffering from HIV.

