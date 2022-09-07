Lab technicians seek increase in sanctioned posts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

A delegation of the medical laboratory technicians met the Civil Surgeon here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands.

Due to shortage of staff at health facilities, the existing employees are overburdened. The govt should fill vacant posts at the earliest. Baldev Singh Jhander, Association president

President of their association Baldev Singh Jhander said due to shortage of employees at health facilities, the existing employees were overburdened. He demanded that the government should fill vacant posts at the earliest. “At the same time an assessment regarding the requirement of employees at each health institution should be made and sanctioned posts should be increased,” he added.

The employees added that the existing sanctioned posts were decided long ago and the workload at the each centre had increased manifold during the past few years which could be only catered if the number of sanctioned employee posts was increased.