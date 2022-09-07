Lab technicians seek increase in sanctioned posts

Amritsar, September 6
A delegation of the medical laboratory technicians met the Civil Surgeon here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands.
Due to shortage of staff at health facilities, the existing employees are overburdened. The govt should fill vacant posts at the earliest. Baldev Singh Jhander, Association president
President of their association Baldev Singh Jhander said due to shortage of employees at health facilities, the existing employees were overburdened. He demanded that the government should fill vacant posts at the earliest. “At the same time an assessment regarding the requirement of employees at each health institution should be made and sanctioned posts should be increased,” he added.
The employees added that the existing sanctioned posts were decided long ago and the workload at the each centre had increased manifold during the past few years which could be only catered if the number of sanctioned employee posts was increased.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...