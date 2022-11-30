Labourer run over by train

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Lovepreet Singh (23), a resident of Rataul village, was run over by a train near Gohalwar-Varpal village on the Amritsar-Khemkaran rail lines on Tuesday. The Government Railways Police (GRP) have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. ASI Jaswant Singh said the deceased was a labourer and was on his way to work. He failed to observe the approaching train. OC

Painting event organised

Amritsar: The KAUSA Trust organised an on-the-spot painting competition for school children at KT Kala Art Gallery. As many as 200 students from 25 schools participated in this competition. Cash awards and medals were to the winners. Vinay Vaid, assistant professor, Khalsa College of Education, Ritu Arora, assistant professor, DAV College and Brajesh Jolly, director, KT Kala Art gallery were jury members. TNS

Conference held at GMC

Amritsar: A conference on infectious diseases was organised by the Amritsar Medical Association at Government Medical College here. Experts on the occasion discussed causes and ways to prevent infections of blood, infections caused by food, surgical infections, respiratory diseases, urinary diseases, gynaecological and children’s diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and skin diseases. Association president Dr Ashok Uppal said 40 per cent of the deaths worldwide are caused by various infections.