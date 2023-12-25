Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

Though the municipal corporation claims that the city has improved its sanitation infrastructure and got the ODF++ (Open Defecation Free) tag under the Swachch Bharat Mission, but public conveniences and rest rooms at various locations are in a pathetic condition.

There are some booths such as the one outside the railway station which are locked with visitors preferring to ease themselves on the walls and outside. Similarly, in the absence of proper toilets in East Mohan Nagar, the visitors face great inconvenience. A makeshift arrangement under the water tank stinks badly.

Manmohan Singh, a resident of the East Mohan Singh Nagar, said, “Golden Cloth Market near the water tank, East Mohan Nagar, is a prominent market for clothes, turbans, shoes and ready-made wear for children, all available at one place. NRIs in large numbers come here for shopping particularly during the marriage season. But one sore point is near the water tank. A large number of visitors relieve themselves in the open near the water tank and it stinks badly.”

Manmohan Singh claimed they had raised the issue several times during the last nine months with the local leadership of the AAP but to no avail. “We request the MC to provide a mobile toilet near the water tank under the Smart City project,” he said.

“No doubt, the condition of urinals has improved at some places where these booths are operated by Sulabh, an NGO. Along with providing infrastructure, the MC should make arrangements for sanitation too,” said Hardeep Singh, another resident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat