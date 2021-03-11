Lakhbir Kaur is Patti MC prez

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 8

Lakhbir Kaur has been unanimously elected as the president of the Patti Municipal Council, in a general session meeting of the elected members (Municipal Councilors) on Monday. She is Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s aunt. Bhullar too attended the meeting.

Election Officer-cum-Patti SDM Rajesh Kumar said besides Kaur, senior vice-president Balkar Singh and vice-president Kulwant Singh Kalsi were also elected unopposed.

