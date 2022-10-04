Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre's effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of minister Ajay Mishra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

To mark the anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers from across the district burnt effigies of the Central Government here on Monday.

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee squat on railway tracks raising demands in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Demanding justice for the victims of violence and sacking of State Minister of Home Ajay Mishra Teni, farmer leaders stated that justice had been denied to them as Ajay Mishra continued to be a Union Cabinet minister.

Even after one year of the violence, the government has not named Ajay Mishra in the FIR. Instead, the FIRs were registered against farmers many of whom are still in jail. The government in order to save the minister has denied justice to the victims and their families. Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, farmer leader

Staging a protest at Bhandari Bridge here, farmer leaders Baba Arjan Singh, Palwinder Singh Jethunangal, Bhupinder Singh Takhatupur and others stated that the BJP leadership had not taken any action against Mishra, who continues to be a powerful minister.

Rattan Singh Randhawa, a farmer leader, said, “Ajay Mishra being a junior minister for home affairs is a hindrance in the way of justice as his son is the prime accused.” Randhawa said the Central Government had failed to fulfil its promises made to farmers when they ended the protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers also staged a protest at Ajnala near here and complained that even after one year of the violence, the government had not named Ajay Mishra in the FIR. “Instead, the FIRs were registered against farmers many of whom are still in jail. The government in order to save the minister has denied justice to the victims and their families,” said Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala.

Meanwhile, farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee blocked rail tracks for three hours and expressed solidarity with the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Sarwan Singh Pandher of the KMSC said, “The perpetrators of violence should be hanged.” He said peaceful, innocent farmers were killed at the behest of the BJP minister.

