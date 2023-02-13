Lakshmi Kanta Chawla: Implement Farishtay scheme to curb road mishaps

Amritsar, February 12
Former cabinet minister and BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla sought the implementation of AAP’s flagship scheme — Farishtay — to prevent deaths in road accidents and to provide timely treatment to the injured.
She said like Delhi, Farishtay scheme should be implemented in the state too. She urged the CM to start the scheme.
She said the death rate could be reduced if the injured were taken to a hospital immediately. Thrashing of the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident by crowd should also be considered a crime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...