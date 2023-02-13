Lakshmi Kanta Chawla: Implement Farishtay scheme to curb road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

Former cabinet minister and BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla sought the implementation of AAP’s flagship scheme — Farishtay — to prevent deaths in road accidents and to provide timely treatment to the injured.

She said like Delhi, Farishtay scheme should be implemented in the state too. She urged the CM to start the scheme.

She said the death rate could be reduced if the injured were taken to a hospital immediately. Thrashing of the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident by crowd should also be considered a crime.