Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Amritsar, March 4
A day after two persons were injured in firing that took place during a clash between two groups at Lakshmi Vihar on Majitha Road here, the police have arrested five persons and recovered two datars and two swords from their possession.
The police said raids were on to nab the prime suspect and other accomplices involved in the incident.
Those arrested were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Pandori Lubana village, Yuvraj Singh of Ganda Singh Wala, Sukhwinder Singh of Pandori Waraich, Abhijit Singh of the Majitha road and Malkeet Singh of Gupta Colony.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said an old enmity was the reason behind the incident while a case under Sections 307, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. The prime suspect, Sushil Kumar, alias Sunny, of Pandori Waraich was yet to be arrested, he said, adding that raids were on to nab him.
He said Sunny and Vishal had a dispute due to which a case was registered earlier and Sunny remained in jail. He kept a grudge and on Thursday evening, Sunny along with his accomplices had attacked Vishal.
Baldev Singh, alias Kindoo, who suffered a gunshot injury in the incident said he had gone to meet his friend Vishal near Kaalli Mata Mandir on Majitha the road when the accused (Sunny) along with his accomplices reached the spot and attacked Vishal. The accused fired several gunshots.
He suffered a bullet injury on his leg and Vishal’s grandfather Rattan Lal was also injured in the assault.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match
FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school
The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'
Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources
The accused is a student at a US university
China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2 per cent; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness
Defence spending rise this year to outpace GDP growth target...
'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...