Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

A day after two persons were injured in firing that took place during a clash between two groups at Lakshmi Vihar on Majitha Road here, the police have arrested five persons and recovered two datars and two swords from their possession.

The police said raids were on to nab the prime suspect and other accomplices involved in the incident.

Those arrested were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Pandori Lubana village, Yuvraj Singh of Ganda Singh Wala, Sukhwinder Singh of Pandori Waraich, Abhijit Singh of the Majitha road and Malkeet Singh of Gupta Colony.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said an old enmity was the reason behind the incident while a case under Sections 307, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. The prime suspect, Sushil Kumar, alias Sunny, of Pandori Waraich was yet to be arrested, he said, adding that raids were on to nab him.

He said Sunny and Vishal had a dispute due to which a case was registered earlier and Sunny remained in jail. He kept a grudge and on Thursday evening, Sunny along with his accomplices had attacked Vishal.

Baldev Singh, alias Kindoo, who suffered a gunshot injury in the incident said he had gone to meet his friend Vishal near Kaalli Mata Mandir on Majitha the road when the accused (Sunny) along with his accomplices reached the spot and attacked Vishal. The accused fired several gunshots.

He suffered a bullet injury on his leg and Vishal’s grandfather Rattan Lal was also injured in the assault.