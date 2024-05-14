Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

Tarn Taran, May 13
The AAP candidate and Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and SAD aspirant Virsa Singh Valtoha filed their nominations for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha segment at the office of Sandeep Kumar, Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, on Monday.
Bhullar filed his nomination papers after holding a roadshow. Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLAs Kashmir Singh Sohal, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Sarwan Singh Dhun and other party leaders participated in the roadshow.
Bhullar has movable and immovable assets worth 7.41 crore while his wife has 1.74 crore assets. He and his wife have liability of Rs 16.55 lakh and Rs 3.65 lakh, respectively. Valtoha has total assets worth Rs 1.5 crore and the value of his wife’s assets is Rs 2.05 crore. Valtoha and his wife have a liability of Rs 53.30 lakh and Rs 35.78 lakh, respectively.
