Lance Naik swept away in nullah cremated with full state honours

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 10

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh of the 16 Corps of the Indian Army, who was swept away in the Dogra nullah in Jammu and Kashmir while saving his co-soldier Telu Ram on Saturday, were cremated with full state honours at his native Swaragapuri village near Chabal here on Monday.

The martyr’s 15-year-old son of lit the pyre in the presence of his mother, sister and grandparents, besides a large number of area people at the cremation ground of the native village of the family. The body was taken to the area in an Army vehicle, which was received by residents led by Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, MLA, Tarn Taran.

Besides the MLA, military officers and officials of the district administration laid wreaths on the body. The martyr is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter.

MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal said the state government would pay compensation and other facilities to the family of the martyr.