Land acquisition: Farmers’, administration meet inconclusive

Tarn Taran, November 25
A meeting between farm outfit Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC)) and the administration today failed to yield any result over the acquisition of land for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.
Four days back the administration after ploughing the 8-km land of the farmers had acquired the area with the help of JCB machines and bulldozers in Dhunda, Khakh, Khawaspur, Jhander, Dinewal, Jahangir, etc. villages. The administration is acquiring the land for building the 25-km road. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar chaired the meeting organised with Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president, KMSC, and other leaders of the committee. The Deputy Commissioner assured the farmers that their demands would be sent to the higher authorities. The farmers are demandingsix-fold increase in the compensation rate.
