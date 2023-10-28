Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Following the visit of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, the process for acquiring land for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra express highway has got a fillip.

Gadkari while supervising the project here had asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to speed up work in the state.

Under the project, a major portion of the highway passes through Punjab. Today, the district administration appealed to farmers and owners whose lands comes under the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra express highway and Bharatmala project to file applications for compensation.

“Farmers can submit their application at the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate 2 located on the ground floor of the District Administrative Complex here for compensation,” said SDM Nikas Kumar.

He said the government had already issued notification for acquiring land for the Bharatmala project under which roads and express highways were being constructed in the country. He said notification was issued for acquiring land for the Bharatmala project in villages that included Varpal, Pandori, Bohad, Jheeta Khurad, Kharpar Kheri, Mehma, Mandiala, Ibban Khurd, Basarke Bhaini, Guruwali, Gumanpura, Mulla Behram, Chak Mukand, Jheeta Kalan, Thande, Rampura, Ibban Kalan, Chabba, Khurmania and Rakh Jheeta villages.

Similarly, for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra express highway, land would be acquired in Bal Khurd, Meera Kot Kalan, Muradpura, Bhaini Gilla, Pandori Waraich, Fatehgarh Shukarchak, Verka, Rakh Jheeta, Manawala, Bishambarpura and Uthian villages. The SDM said the government had already issued a notification and announced the compensation amount.

