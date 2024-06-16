Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 15

A land dispute between two parties at Mundapind village here claimed the life of a man after the rival party opened fire on him and his brother here on Friday night. The victim’s elder brother was seriously injured in the firing.

A team of personnel of the Goindwal Sahib police station, led by Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh, reached the spot and initiated further proceedings. SHO Paramjit Singh said the deceased was identified as Satbir Singh (38) and the injured as Balbir Singh, who was admitted to a local private hospital.

The SHO said the accused were identified as Lakhwant Singh, his wife Manjinder Kaur, sons Amritpal Singh and Varinderpal Singh, daughters-in-law Sarabjit Kaur and Sukhjinder Kaur and two unidentified persons.

Injured Balbir Singh in his statement to the police stated that both he and his younger brother were working in their fields when the accused armed with dreaded weapons and traditional weapons attacked them.

His brother Satbir Singh was shot at by Lakhwant Singh. He (Balbir) too was fired at, but luckily he escaped. Then the attackers hit him with sharp-edged weapons.

Pishora Singh, who was working in their fields, admitted them to a private hospital in Tarn Taran. Satbir Singh was declared dead by the doctors while Balbir Singh was admitted to hospital.

SHO Paramjit Singh said Lakhwant Singh, his wife Manjinder Kaur, sons Amritpal Singh and Varinderpal Singh and their wives Sarabjit Kaur and Sukhjinder Kaur, respectively, and two unidentified persons had been booked under Sections 302, 307, 323, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. No accused has been arrested yet, said the police.

