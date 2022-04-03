Lane for autos to streamline traffic near bus terminus in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

To resolve traffic woes near the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhindra Interstate Bus Terminus, here, the traffic police have carved out a separate lane for auto-rickshaws.

The step was taken as hundreds of three-wheelers gather near the busy bus stand for ferrying passengers. The haphazard movement of the auto-rickshaws leads to traffic jam on a regular basis.

Harwinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Traffic, said a sub-inspector rank official, along with 20 traffic police personnel, were deputed around the bus stand which would regulate the traffic here.

“Carving out a separate lane for auto-rickshaw has given a sigh of relief for commuters as it will help streamline traffic chaos near the bus stand,” the ADCP said.

The separate lane was made from Hussainpura Chowk to the Tehsilpura chowk. Only three-wheelers and battery operated e-rickshaw are allowed to ply in the lane so that the people and visitors coming from other cities did not suffer due to traffic chaos.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Iqbal Singh said the traffic police were gathering information about the three-wheelers and e-rickshaws currently plying on city roads.

“We have planned to chalk out route plans and divide city in zones. Afterwards, these auto and e-rickshaws would be allotted numbers to decongest the roads,” he said.

He said a stern warning was issued to bus drivers, three-wheelers or e-rickshaws to obey traffic rules in letter and in spirit or else they would invite heavy penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Many of them were unregistered with the district administration. They hardly obey the traffic rules, leading to road mishaps. Recently, an auto-rickshaw driver lost his life and a woman passenger was critically injured when a speeding vehicle rammed into the wall of loop line of Bhandari Bridge and fell down. Experts suggest that to decongest the roads, the administration and the police have to act tough against illegal auto-rickshaws.

