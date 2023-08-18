Last chance to replace diesel auto-rickshaw with e-auto, says MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

The newly appointed CEO of Amritsar Smart City Limited-cum-Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul today said that all ongoing projects would be completed on time.

He said this was the last chance to replace old diesel autos with e-autos. He said, “By September 1, the traffic police and the Regional Transport Authority would start taking action against illegal diesel auto-rickshaws.”

The MC Commissioner said under the RAHI (Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) scheme, 15-year-old diesel autos were to be replaced with e-autos to keep the environment of Amritsar pollution free and clean.

Under this project, a subsidy of Rs 1.25 lakh would be given to every 15-year-old diesel auto driver. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 15,000 for scrapping the old diesel autos would also be given. This way, a diesel auto driver would get a total subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh to replace his vehicle with an e-auto.

One member of the family of the diesel auto driver would get admission in a free skill development course and the benefit of other public welfare schemes of the government.

A registration camp was organised from July 12 to July 21 to generate data of 15-year-old diesel autos plying in the city. Over 3,000 auto driver had registered during the camp. Registration stickers were displayed on autos to save their owners from the action of the police and the RTA till August 31.

Meanwhile, Rahul appealed to owners to replace their old diesel autos with new e-autos at the earliest by availing subsidies and government public welfare schemes. –