Last date for photography contest extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

The last date for sending entries for the “Cities of tomorrow” photography competition, being organised under the CITIIS programme, has now been extended from August 15 to 26.

The photos sent under the contest should reflect the theme related to sustainable mobility. It will be known that Amritsar is also among the 12 cities selected under the CITIIS programme run by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, French Development Agency (AFD), European Union and National Institute of Urban Affairs.

Under the programme, the Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Interventions (RAAHI) project is being implemented for the sustainable mobility in the city, for which a cash subsidy of Rs 75,000 is being given by the Amritsar Smart City to replace the old diesel autos with e-autos.

Residents of the city can submit their entry through NIUA’s website till August 15 by taking three photographs of Amritsar showcasing the theme of sustainable mobility. The winners will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and runners-up Rs 25, 000 and Rs 10,000.

The winners will be selected by a three-member jury consisting of renowned photographers Raghu Rai, Ketki Sheth and Saunak Banerjee and the names of the winners will be announced on September 5. The awarded photographs and selected photographs will be exhibited at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi.