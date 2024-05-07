Last rites of Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 6

Balwinder Kaur (52), a resident of Walipur village in Tarn Taran who was the first woman to sacrifice her life in the second phase of farmers’ struggle, was cremated in her Walipur village on Monday. Balwinder Kaur died of cardiac arrest at Shambhu border on Sunday night. A large number of farmers and people from other sections of society attended her last rites.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab said that Balwinder Kaur was the 19th farmer who sacrificed her life in the second phase of Delhi Morcha. The farmers took a pledge to be committed for the common cause. The KMSC leaders also saluted the departed soul and paid her rich tributes.

#Tarn Taran