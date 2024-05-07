Last rites of Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Tarn Taran, May 6
Balwinder Kaur (52), a resident of Walipur village in Tarn Taran who was the first woman to sacrifice her life in the second phase of farmers’ struggle, was cremated in her Walipur village on Monday. Balwinder Kaur died of cardiac arrest at Shambhu border on Sunday night. A large number of farmers and people from other sections of society attended her last rites.
Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab said that Balwinder Kaur was the 19th farmer who sacrificed her life in the second phase of Delhi Morcha. The farmers took a pledge to be committed for the common cause. The KMSC leaders also saluted the departed soul and paid her rich tributes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea LIVE: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Delhi CM's arrest
The bench also asked why relevant direct questions were not ...
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; 10.81 per cent voter turnout in first two hours
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off due to technical glitch
A valve snag in the rocket's upper stage forced mission man...
‘I cannot leave the film industry...’: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on working in Bollywood
The BJP has fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...