Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

Chandigarh, May 11
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, along with their baby boy, on Saturday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
It marked the first visit of the newborn, named Shubhdeep, to the religious site.
He who was born on March 17, 2024. The news was shared by Balkaur Singh on his Instagram account, which went viral, drawing well wishes from countless people.
