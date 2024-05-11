Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, along with their baby boy, on Saturday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

It marked the first visit of the newborn, named Shubhdeep, to the religious site.

He who was born on March 17, 2024. The news was shared by Balkaur Singh on his Instagram account, which went viral, drawing well wishes from countless people.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sidhu Moosewala #Sikhs