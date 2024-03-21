Law against superstition sought

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

People from a cross-section of society have sought the enactment of the anti-superstition law to prevent gullible and ignorant people from being deceived by self-styled godmen and create a conducive environment for development of scientific temperament among people.

Sumit Singh, a city resident, said there was an urgent need to direct people towards science and technology for the creation of a just society.

The Tarksheel Society, Punjab, has been urging the state government to impose a ban on the illegal activities of self-styled godmen and hypocrites proclaiming occult and supernatural powers. He said the widening economic chasm was forcing people to turn to these people in search for some supernatural powers as aid to get their dreams fulfilled. Crass commercialisation was prompting people to evaluate individuals on the basis of material possessions.

In this scenario, people claiming occult powers are exploiting people economically, mentally and physically by spreading blind faith. He said the Karnataka Government has already implemented the anti-superstition law. A similar law should be replicated in Punjab and false and illegal advertisements in the media by self-styled godmen should be stopped.

He said how brazenly some people are claiming to have solutions to all kinds of problems, sufferings, diseases and desires with their so-called divine power.

