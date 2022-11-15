‘Law & order crumbling in state’

Amritsar, November 14
Expressing concerns over deteriorating law and order in the state, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said he was committed to make any sacrifice but would never let anyone vitiate the atmosphere of state.
Speaking at a programme at Dera Janam Asthan Baba Buddha Sahib in Kathunangal, Majithia questioned the parole granted to dera Sirsa chief, Gurmeet Ram Raheem and added that, Sikh political prisoners like Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana who had spent over two decades behind bars were deprived of their rights. He blamed the AAP government responsible for the deteriorating law and order in the state.
