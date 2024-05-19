Lawyer, typing assistant robbed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 18

A lawyer identified as Navan Kumar and his typing assistant were looted by five robbers on Friday near Kallha village when they were back home from the Khadoor Sahib courts.

Navan said he and his assistant typist Gurjit were coming back to Tarn Taran via Kallha village on his Activa scooter. When they reached near an abandoned brick kiln in Kallha village, five robbers on two motorcycles suddenly appeared on the spot. They looted Rs 6,500 from the lawyer and his assistant on gunpoint. The robbers also took away keys of lawyer’s scooter. The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 341 of the IPC along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, said ASI Jasbir Singh.

