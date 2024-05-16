Lawyers object to Waris Punjab De chief’s candidature

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 15

Two senior advocates from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Harinderpal Singh Ishar and Pardeep Kumar Rapria, today challenged the candidature of the Independent candidate Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De against his alleged lapses in the forms submitted in the office of Sandeep Kumar, Returning Officer, Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, here today.

Harinderpal said he and his colleague appeared in the office of Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner on behalf of two candidates, one belonging to a political party and the other an Independent. The lawyers said that the Returning Officer in spite of calling the other party to file a reply, himself rejected their objections.

