Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 27

On the call given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, lawyers at the district courts here boycotted work to protest against alleged inhuman treatment meted out to a lawyer of Muktsar Sahib here on Wednesday.

The Amritsar Bar Association (ABA) termed the police action against lawyer Varinder Singh as inhuman and barbarous. Amritsar Bar Association president Pardeep Kumar Saini said the entire legal fraternity had expressed solidarity with the lawyer who had to face humiliation and torture at the hands of Muktsar police.

Saini said the legal fraternity had decided to follow the programme given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to get justice for the aggrieved lawyer and punishment for the erring police officials. He said the executive of the Amritsar Bar Association had also decided to observe no work day on Thursday as per the call given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

The protest by the legal fraternity caused inconvenience to litigants as they could not appear in courts in the absence of their legal counsels. As most of the litigants who visited the district courts did not have any information regarding the protest by the legal fraternity, they had to return disappointed.

#Muktsar