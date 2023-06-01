Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

Two days after the scuffle between some of the protesting lawyers and three IELTS students, members of a community held a dharna outside the court complex entrance gate here on Wednesday.

The police have booked the three youths on charges of murder bid and under the Arms Act after a complaint was lodged by the Amritsar Bar Association in this connection. They were arrested by the police.

The family members of the students termed the the registration of an FIR as atrocious and urged the police and the district administration to provide justice to them. They also urged the Amritsar Bar Association to take a lenient view of the students’ act considering their career and future.

Harpal Singh, father of one of the youths, said arguments took place between the two parties when the lawyers had just started the protest and they had sought a way as they were going to the institute at Ranjit Avenue. He said the video clippings clearly showed how brutally the students were thrashed.

“Despite that we are ready to apologise. The case was registered by the police under pressure. How come three students could attack hundreds of protesting lawyers?” he said.

Earlier, members of a community came in support of the families of the youths and threatened to hold a protest dharna outside the gate. The advocates also raised slogans from the other side. A large number of police personnel reached the spot and intervened.