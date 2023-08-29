Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

Noted Indian scientist and celebrated Urdu poet Gauhar Raza addressed a session on the theme of ‘Rationality in the times of irrationality’ at Majha House on Sunday evening. During almost an hour-long session, Raza, who has been vocal about the gradual shift from a scientific bent of mind towards religious polarisation over the last few years, stressed on the fact that only scientific revolution is the way to future. “Although we have landed on the moon, yet when it comes to building a scientific temperament or application of conclusions drawn on the basis of science in our life, we have only gone worse. Scientific revolution has not come in this part of the world and with the kind of atmosphere in the country, the weakness of Hindu-Muslim narrative can only be enlarged through science,” he said.

Talking about several things including the early years of an independent India and its attempt to stand on its feet through scientific and industrial revolution, Raza said that leadership during the time was groomed among the best of minds. “Whether it was Nehru or Sardar Patel or their contemporaries, the leadership was open and perceptive to ideas novel to them,” he said, adding through examples that this is what the current leaders lack in the country. He also touched upon the topic of migration of the young Indians that has seen three-fold increase in the past few years. “A lot of young Indians, irrespective of their

religion, are leaving India as they do not see future for them or their kids here. It is a cause of concern.”

Towards the conclusion of the session, he also read out his famous poems, sharing how he was labelled anti-national due to the anti-establishment tone and critique of his poetry.

