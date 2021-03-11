Learning environment in schools will be made conducive, says Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

Amritsar, May 25
Harbhajan Singh ETO, cabinet minister on Monday inaugurated smart classroom at the Government Elementary School, Ranakalan. He emphasised that learning environment in the schools will be made conducive so that the children can be kept up to date in AAP’s tenure. “The priority of our government is to improve the education and health sector, so soon mohalla clinics will be started across state as well,” he said.
The priority of our government is to improve the education and health sector, so soon mohalla clinics will be started across the state as well. — Harbhajan Singh, Cabinet Minister
Addressing the children, he said he too had studied in a government school and he himself had been a teacher in the school where he had studied. “Our government schools are much better than private schools and now children will be involved in school education as well as sports,” he said. While praising the school he said this school has increased the enrolment percentage in this session. He also honoured the teachers who have increased the enrolment of the school and announced that soon three new rooms, a veranda and a school wall would be constructed as infrastructure upgrade. he also distributed 100 school bags to the school children.
He emphasised that infrastructure for conduct of smart classes will soon be set up for all government schools.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres
Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Reunited with brother 4 months ago at Kartarpur Sahib