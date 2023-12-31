Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

Sandeep Singh, a vegetable vendor from the holy city, leaves his home every day with a cart full of fresh veggies and a bagful of degrees. Singh, who has four Master’s degree (in Punjabi, Journalism, Women Studies, Political Science) and a PhD, has now become popular as PhD Sabziwala, as the placard on his cart reads.

A resident of Fateh Singh Colony, Gate Hakima, Sandeep (39), is a contractual professor at Punjabi University, Patiala, but is currently on leave, having taken up selling vegetables as an additional source of income for his family as surviving on the meagre salary of an ad-hoc employee was difficult.

After a decade of service, he has not yet been regularised and it forced him to consider other options to earn a living. “I am not ashamed, because my Guru has asked us to earn with dignity. I chose to sell vegetables as I had to support my family,” he shared.

Sandeep supports his family, including his wife, son and parents. He graduated in humanities as a private candidate in 2007 as he was working as a tailor during the time, then studied LLB from GNDU’s regional campus and LLM from the main campus.

Following this, he did his Master’s in Punjabi and cleared the UGC exam. In 2017, he did his PhD from Punjabi University, Patiala.

As a contractual professor at Punjabi university, Patiala, he was drawing a salary of Rs 35,000, which was inconsistent. But even that came to a halt when the university, reeling under a financial crisis, did not release the salaries of teaching staff. He continued adding to his academic qualification as he was always focused on becoming a teacher. “I always thought that I was made for teaching and taught as a guest faculty for seven years, before joining as contractual teacher. But it has become very difficult to survive on the income of a teacher today,” he said.

Despite the oddity of his situation, Sandeep remains positive, saying that he waited 11 years for his services to be regularised, and kept adding to his academic qualifications in the hope of job security. “Despite all the qualifications, I fail to find a regular job. My earnings as a vegetable vendor are often more than what I make as teacher and that says something,” he added.