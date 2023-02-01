Lecture at Khalsa College (Women)

Amritsar: The social sciences club of Khalsa College for Women and Protect the Girl Child Society, in association with Khalsa Global Reach Foundation organised a special lecture on the status and contribution of women.The lecture was organised in collaboration with principal Surinder Kaur. Kanwaljit Singh was a special speaker on the occasion. Kanwaljit Singh discussed the status of women from the perspective of historical and present time frame. He said that women were the mother of the society.
Placement camp today
Vikram Jeet, Deputy Director, District Employment and Business Bureau, Amritsar, said a placement camp will be organised on February 1 at District Employment and Business Bureau office. Famous companies such as SBI, Webbers, Axis Bank and Kochhar Tech will participate in the camp . Companies will select cadidated for the post of life mitra , counselor, sales executive, telecaller and non-telecaller. Salary for these posts will range from Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 per month. Both boys and girls can participate in the camp . Those interested in participating in this placement camp can attend the timings of the camp will be from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm . A helpline number — 9915789068 — has been released in this regard.
BBK DAV COLLEGE ORGANISES HAVAN
BBK DAV College for Women organised a special havan to mark the beginning of the new semester. The Havan began with the chanting of vedic mantras and concluded with shanti paath. Principal Pushpinder Walia said performing a havan to seek the blessings of almighty was the best way to start the new semester. She advised the students to be optimistic in life and focus on their goals with determination. She appreciated the role of the teachers in shaping the future of students.
Annual day celebrations at GND DAV
GND DAV public school, Bhikhiwind, celebrated its annual day. Dr JP Shoor was the chief guest. The theme of the function was, ‘technology ka mahotsav’. Parents were also invited on the occasion. Students through a skit stressed upon not to eat junk food.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...