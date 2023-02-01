Lecture at Khalsa College (Women)

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The social sciences club of Khalsa College for Women and Protect the Girl Child Society, in association with Khalsa Global Reach Foundation organised a special lecture on the status and contribution of women.The lecture was organised in collaboration with principal Surinder Kaur. Kanwaljit Singh was a special speaker on the occasion. Kanwaljit Singh discussed the status of women from the perspective of historical and present time frame. He said that women were the mother of the society.

Vikram Jeet, Deputy Director, District Employment and Business Bureau, Amritsar, said a placement camp will be organised on February 1 at District Employment and Business Bureau office. Famous companies such as SBI, Webbers, Axis Bank and Kochhar Tech will participate in the camp . Companies will select cadidated for the post of life mitra , counselor, sales executive, telecaller and non-telecaller. Salary for these posts will range from Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 per month. Both boys and girls can participate in the camp . Those interested in participating in this placement camp can attend the timings of the camp will be from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm . A helpline number — 9915789068 — has been released in this regard.

BBK DAV College for Women organised a special havan to mark the beginning of the new semester. The Havan began with the chanting of vedic mantras and concluded with shanti paath. Principal Pushpinder Walia said performing a havan to seek the blessings of almighty was the best way to start the new semester. She advised the students to be optimistic in life and focus on their goals with determination. She appreciated the role of the teachers in shaping the future of students.

GND DAV public school, Bhikhiwind, celebrated its annual day. Dr JP Shoor was the chief guest. The theme of the function was, ‘technology ka mahotsav’. Parents were also invited on the occasion. Students through a skit stressed upon not to eat junk food.