Lecture on concept of miri-piri introduced by Guru Hargobind

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

As part of a series of programmes before the relaunch of Miri Piri Academy in April next year, a lecture on the concept of Miri-Piri was organised here on Sunday in association with Sikhnet USA, a not-for-profit corporation operating exclusively for religious, charitable and educational purposes.

The academy opened in 1996 as a boarding school and has a record of imparting education to students from over 40 countries. The institute had closed its doors during the Covid-19 pandemic due to restrictions. However, it has now also decided to enroll local students for its day-boarding programme.

MPA principal Kirandeep Kaur said, “Along with the full-boarding education for students from other areas including foreign nations, the city students would now be able to enroll under the day boarding programme.”

She said that open to students from Grades V to XII, the institute would offer a Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), UK curriculum. She said that students would also be trained to be Kundalini Yoga teachers and receive a certificate from Kundalini Yoga Research Institute (KRI), USA when they graduate from Miri Piri Academy.

While deliberating upon the concept of Miri-Piri, first introduced by the sixth Sikh Master Guru Hargobind, keynote speaker Dr Balkar Singh, director, World Punjabi Centre, Patiala, discussed its core philosophy and its need for society.

Kirandeep Kaur said that a series of events has been planned before the reopening of the institution in April next year. She said that they believe in holistic education that focuses not only on academic excellence but also on meditation and self-reflection, hard work and sharing with others.

